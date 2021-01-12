Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,984.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

