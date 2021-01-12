Raymond James Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $82.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

