Raymond James Raises Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Price Target to $0.35

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $0.10 to $0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WEEEF stock remained flat at $$0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

