Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

