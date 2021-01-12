RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $82.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several analysts recently commented on RP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,444. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

