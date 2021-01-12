Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FireEye (FEYE)

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get FireEye Inc alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.