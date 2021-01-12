Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

1/5/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,342. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

