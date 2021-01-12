RED Achieves Market Cap of $355,343.62 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. RED has a market capitalization of $355,343.62 and $38,894.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00397091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

