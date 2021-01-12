Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,406 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 384.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. 236,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,977. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

