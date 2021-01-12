Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

MMP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 28,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,191. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

