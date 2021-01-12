Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 918,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,638,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

