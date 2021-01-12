Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

