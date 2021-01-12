Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 1,068,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

