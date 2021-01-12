Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,567. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

