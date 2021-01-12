Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 127,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,460. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

