Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 554,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. BidaskClub downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

