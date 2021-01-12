Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.91. 594,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,480,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.57. The stock has a market cap of $613.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

