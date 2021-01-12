Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rediff.com India stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Rediff.com India has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

