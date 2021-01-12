Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Up 15.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $5.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Remark traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 14,973,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 4,810,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.