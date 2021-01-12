RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $199.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $194.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $167.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.80. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

