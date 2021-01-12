Renalytix AI plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI’s (NASDAQ:RNLX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Renalytix AI had issued 5,485,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $74,047,500 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $4,797,000.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

