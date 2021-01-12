ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.38

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 68497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

