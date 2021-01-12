Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

HON stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

