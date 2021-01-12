Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (VIV)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA: VIV):

  • 1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA VIV traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.14 ($30.75). 2,115,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.53.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

