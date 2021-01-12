Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (VIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA: VIV):

1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA VIV traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.14 ($30.75). 2,115,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.53.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

