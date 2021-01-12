Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRM. ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Vroom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.49.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.