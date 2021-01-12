Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

