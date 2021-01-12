Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $866,061.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

