Reviewing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extended Stay America and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 0 0 4 0 3.00

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $50.60, suggesting a potential downside of 18.88%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Monarch Casino & Resort’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.11 $69.67 million $0.95 14.78 Monarch Casino & Resort $249.17 million 4.57 $31.82 million $1.94 32.15

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Monarch Casino & Resort 7.77% 5.54% 3.18%

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Extended Stay America on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 740 slot machines; 14 table games; a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant; a snack bar; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.