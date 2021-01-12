Reviewing Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.92 $234.26 million $2.51 11.97

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25

BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.03%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

