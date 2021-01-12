Reviewing The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 2.78 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Peck.

Risk & Volatility

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

