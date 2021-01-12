ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading 8% Higher

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.89. 3,060,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,134,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

