Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

