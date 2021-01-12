Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBKB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

RBKB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.