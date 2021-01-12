Richard Seville Sells 208,656 Shares of Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) (ASX:ORE) Stock

Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 208,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.50 ($3.22), for a total transaction of A$939,160.66 ($670,829.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.90.

Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

