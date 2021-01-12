Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RELL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.68% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

