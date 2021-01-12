Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

