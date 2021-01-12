Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $92.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

