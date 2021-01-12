RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 29th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

