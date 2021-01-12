RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Up 5.6%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,517,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,715,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

