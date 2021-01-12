Rogers (NYSE:ROG) & Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Financial Contrast

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 2.78% 9.35% 6.56% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rogers and Live Oak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Rogers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers and Live Oak Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $898.26 million 3.66 $47.32 million $6.14 28.69 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Summary

Rogers beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the NITROPHYL and ENDUR names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Live Oak Acquisition

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

