Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 355 Price Target at UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 355 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 362.79.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.