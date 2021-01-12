Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $438.53 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

