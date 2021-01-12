Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 106,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 101,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCH. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

