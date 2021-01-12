Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KKWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF opened at $27.95 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.