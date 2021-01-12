Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 3,784.6% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

