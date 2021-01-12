Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

