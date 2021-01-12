RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSNAY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSNAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Investec cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

