Rupaya (RUPX) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Rupaya has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupaya has a total market cap of $9,959.72 and $18.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127,888.81 or 3.72499999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is the cryptocurrency and digital payments platform for South Asia. The Rupaya network features instant transaction confirmation, double spend protection, anonymity equal to that of physical cash, a self-governing, self-funding model driven by incentivized full nodes and a clear roadmap for on-chain scaling to up to 400MB blocks using custom-developed open source hardware. “

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

