Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $13.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,539. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $610.75 million, a PE ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,201 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

