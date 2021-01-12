Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $69.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,208. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.